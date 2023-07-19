ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – In 1996, Ashwaubenon football won the state title. One year later, the Jaguars missed the playoffs entirely, only to revive themselves in ’98 with another state title berth.

Following that year, the Jags qualified for the postseason for the next quarter century. A streak that seemingly would never stop. That was until last season when Ashwaubenon finished 3-6 and on the outside looking in with playoffs in the mix.

“I thought COVID, when we finally resumed play in the Spring, felt like starting over again with some of the things we’re doing,” said Coach Brian Ryczkowski. “I feel like any momentum we had, we lost by playing in the Spring. It feels like year 3 even though it’s year 5.”

Over the last four years, Ashwaubenon has only managed one season over .500, which was back in 2019. It has been a struggle, but Ryczkowski feels that this season is set to be a breakout one.

“We’ve had our best summer this 2023 than we’ve had over my lasts five years here,” said Ryczkowski. “Something special is happening here, now it’s not going to immediately translate to more wins, but ultimately with the nuts and bolts of the program, we’re heading in the right direction.”

This mentality is built off Ashwaubenon’s new mindset: to be more player-led. Although it’s a new system for their athletes, the Jaguars have bought into that culture.

That starts with a solid senior class and leadership from a player’s perspective. Ashwaubenon boasts 19 seniors that are set to lead the charge and do so behind a player-coined slogan.

“This year it’s ‘fight ‘till the end,’” says senior running back Jacob McVane. “[Last season] we were in a lot of games, and if we fought until the end, we probably could have won, so we just got to finish strong this year, and we’ll be good.”

That mantra is bolded on each of the team’s shirts and is a tradition the Jags follow every year. But aside from preaching a fighting spirit, Ashwaubenon’s coaching staff isn’t shying away from the reality of their situation.

“We’re a small fish in a big pond,” said Ryczkowski. “On paper, other teams should be at the top.”

Those schools include in-conference opponents such as Bay Port, Pulaski, and West De Pere. Three schools that the Jaguars have failed to beat since 2016. With all three on the schedule this season, the Jaguars hope that this year spells a new chapter in their rich football history.

The first page of the 2023 season turns on August 17 against Kaukauna on the road. Ashwaubenon has lost its last two season openers to the Ghosts.