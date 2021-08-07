FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Back in the FVA: Kaukauna football program excited for conference play again

High School Sports

(WFRV) – Friday night football is just a few weeks away and it’s been several months since the Kaukauna Ghosts were out on the field geared up.

The Ghosts were the only team in the FVA conference to play in the fall of 2020. They posted a 6-0 regular season record before forfeiting their playoff game due to COVID-19 precautions, but the longer offseason for Kaukauna in comparison to other teams isn’t stopping their winning mentality.

“I would imagine that we were a little more rusty then some of the teams that played in spring but the good news is, is that the kids are healthy and fresh. They weren’t crammed into three sports from winter on. We’ve been able to take advantage of our off-season and we feel like we’re in a good spot now”, says Kaukauna Head Coach Matthew Binsfeld.

Despite not playing power house conference teams like Fond du Lac or Kimberly, players tell Local 5 they are ready to get back to that.

“We are all very excited to play against Kimberly, Appleton North, Fond du Lac. It was pretty disappointing to not be able to play against them last year because we had a really good group but we have a really good group again this year and we’ll have some competitive football games out there”, says senior Will Campbell.

In the fall season last year, the Ghosts outscored their opponents 211-61.

