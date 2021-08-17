Back in the Packerland: Kewaunee Storm ready for conference play again

KEWAUNEE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Kewaunee football program is ready to get back to their winning ways as they return to conference play in the Packerland.

The Storm was the only team in their conference to not play in the fall. Instead, they played in the spring alternate season. Kewaunee started the season out on the right note, winning their first two games but then ended up losing their last four. Head Coach Randy Charles tells Local 5 the adversity his players had to face during a COVID season was good for them, in a sense.

“I think the biggest thing was a lot of mental challenges we had to work through and not knowing what to expect in a lot of things outside of our control that we had to deal with. It definitely challenged our kids mentally but it was definitely good to put them through some of those tasks”, says Charles.

The players on Kewaunee are ready for another season. Having just played in Spring, football mode is still on.

“It was nice to have the short turn around. Being able to remember everything and get right back into it”, says senior Ben Dorner.

The Storm will open up the season at Kiel Friday, August 20.