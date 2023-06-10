(WFRV) – A year removed from an extra inning win in the division two state championship, the Freedom softball program was dominant in this year’s state title game.

The Irish won 8-0 against New London in this year’s division two state championship game on Saturday. Lauren Scheibe, Kierstin Kriewaldt, Kaia McVay, Rachel Koss, and Kourtney Moeller all contributed on offense scoring runs. Peyton VandeLoo pitched a complete game shutout and struck out six batters.

This is the second state title for the Freedom softball program which have come in back-to-back seasons.

