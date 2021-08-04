Back to Football: High school teams kick off preseason practice

(WFRV) – Last year some teams played in the fall, and others followed in the spring due to the pandemic. After a year like none other, high school football squads across northeast Wisconsin began preparing for a season that will seem more like normal.

The Freedom Irish played last fall. A shortened seven game season with minimal fans, and just two rounds of a regional postseason. Following a full offseason they took the field to begin preparing for a new season with more certainty.

“First day back, it’s a great feeling. Missing some guys, got a lot of new faces around here. It’s a great feeling knowing we’re going to have fans back in the stands. Warm weather, beautiful day, it’s going to be a great season,” said senior Jamison Rudie.

Ashwaubenon is among the group of schools that played in the spring. They were able to complete a seven game season in a combined league between the Fox River Classic Conference and Fox Valley Association.

Now, they’re back at work preparing for a season that will include facing off with some familiar foes in the FRCC, and a postseason.

“It’s a blessing for us, not to have to wait. Not even know if we’re going to play, just like they did. We know that we’re going to play and we have something to fight for with the playoffs this year,” said senior Rhett Jonas.

“Feels a lot better because the seniors didn’t know if they were going to have a season. They had a shortened season. They only had seven games. We have a full nine game schedule, and playoffs,” said senior Reed Deterville-Kehler.