Batten steps down as West De Pere football coach

West De Pere head football coach Jack Batten has stepped down.

The 1984 West De Pere graduate went 59-13, won at least a share of three Bay Conference championships and was the WIAA Division 3 state runner-up in 2018 during Batten’s six seasons leading the Phantoms program.

Batten was the defensive coordinator under Bill Turnquist from 2006-2013 and helped the Phantoms win back-to-back WIAA Division 3 State Championships in 2010 and 2011.

So why leave now?

“I got out because I am exhausted and needed to take a step back,” said Batten who teaches a pair of college level physics classes and is also a department head at West De Pere High School.

“I need to go get some health issues in order, and I want to spend more time with those that I am closest to and have neglected for the past 32 years.”

Batten says it was a special run getting to coach at the school he also played for.

“I loved the fact that I was able to return home and give back to the community that gave so much to me,” Batten told Local 5.

“I have had the opportunity to coach/teach the sons and daughters of many of my friends, and connect with them in that fashion. That is a venue few people are allowed.”

Batten says he will have plenty to keep him busy after walking away from the Friday night lights.

“I want to reconnect with old friends, spend time with my wife and daughters and dad, and get back into hunting and fishing. Trust me, I will have plenty of things to keep me busy.”

West De Pere will be looking for a new head coach as the program switches from the Bay to the Fox River Classic Conference next season.