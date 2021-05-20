Bay Conference girls soccer powerhouse matchup

(WFRV) – The top two girls soccer teams in the Bay Conference faced off against each other on Thursday.

Menasha traveled to West De Pere to take on the Ghosts but it was the Phantoms stealing the show.

West De Pere started off hot and early and never let up. Captain Bailey Baeten broke the scoreless tie to put the Phantoms up 1-0.

A little bit later, junior Carli Green kicked a laser goal to give the Phantoms a 2-0.

West De Pere would turn a failed headbutt attempt into a goal thanks to the freshman Orianna Ponozzo with the put back.

When it was all said and done, the Phantoms were too much for Menasha coming up on top 6-1.

West De Pere now improves to 6-0-1 meanwhile Menasha falls to 5-2-1 on the season.