Bay frontrunners Green Bay East, West De Pere survive Thursday battles

(WFRV) – Two weeks ago, the top two teams in the Bay Conference played to an overtime thriller, with West De Pere coming out on top of Green Bay East 75-72.

Thursday, the pair kept pace in the standings with close wins, hoping to stay alive and set up a top two showdown when the teams meet again on February 15.

East built a 20-point lead against Menasha in the first half thanks to an early scoring outburst by Jalen Flowers, but the Bluejays clawed back to take a late lead and eventually force overtime on the Red Devils.

In the extra period, it was Ryan Sweeney taking over, scoring the first bucket and dishing out the dagger assist in a 77-70 triumph at home.

West De Pere had a similar struggle on the road against a much-improved Seymour team, but Daniel Campbell, Nathan Heikilla and the Phantoms retained their unbeaten conference record.

Click the video for highlights.

