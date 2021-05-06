Bay Port and Notre Dame advance to boys soccer spring sectional semifinals

(WFRV) – The top two teams in the FRCC took big steps towards making it to the spring soccer state tournament with home victories on Thursday.

Green Bay East was thinking upset against the top seeded Pirates on Thursday night. Bay Port got on the board first with a goal by Payton Schilz to take a 1-0 lead in the first half. The Pirates later got called for a handball, and Andrew Hale took advantage with a goal on the free kick to tie the game at one.

The Red Devils and Pirates remained deadlocked at one until the final twenty minutes of the contest. Hudson Menne snuck his shot just inside the left post off a corner kick to put Bay Port in front.

In division two, it was smooth sailing for Notre Dame. A header by Connor Handrick helped give the Tritons a 2-0 lead early. In the second half Garrett Watzka took advantage of a loose ball in the box to give Notre Dame a 3-0 lead, and Sam Limoni added another moments later.