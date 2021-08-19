Bay Port, Appleton West grab wins on on Thursday’s opening night

(WFRV) – On the eve of the first Friday night football slate of the fall season, several FRCC teams and others kicked off their campaigns under the Thursday night lights.

Here’s a look at Thursday’s area results:

Bay Port 26, Middleton 14: Tevyn Montgomery scored three fourth quarter touchdowns as Bay Port rallied from a 14-6 deficit to defeat Middleton on opening night. The Pirates gave up touchdowns on Middleton’s first two drives, but the defense bowed up from there – specifically Landon Gauthier, who broke through for two fourth quarter turnovers deep in Middleton territory. The win gets Bay Port off to a 1-0 start and snaps a five-game losing streak from the spring season.

Appleton West 14, Manitowoc Lincoln 12: A defensive battle through the first three quarters saw Appleton West take a 7-6 lead into the fourth, but Brett Prange’s 18-yard touchdown run on the first play of the quarter gave Manitowoc Lincoln a 12-7 lead. Not to be outdone, West’s Ben Vallefsky returned the ensuing kickoff 70 yards for a touchdown as the Terrors opened the season with a nonconference win on the lakeshore.

D.C. Everest 42, Green Bay Preble 20: D.C. Everest jumped out to a 15-0 lead in the first half, but Preble’s Pierce Willems cut it to 15-7 with a six-yard touchdown run in the second quarter. However, the Evergreens would score once more before half and never look back, handing Preble a season-opening loss.

Coleman 38, Peshtigo 12: Coleman used its ground-and-pound style to wear down Peshtigo in a season-opening nonconference battle for both teams. Trent Mongin scored the first touchdown for the Cougars as Coleman converted a two-point conversion to take an 8-6 lead. On the ensuing drive, Will Beiber picked off a pass to get the Cougar defense going, and the home team had control from there.

