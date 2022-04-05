HOWARD, Wis. (WFRV) – No one likes coming in second place. Second place especially hurts when it’s the state championship game.

The Bay Port baseball team is determined not to let the disappointment of last season’s finish bleed into the upcoming one.

“We definitely thought about it all off-season, senior John Nickel said. “It was tough, it was really tough, losing that game, so just thinking about the feeling of losing that game, and knowing we don’t want to be in that situation again, that’s kind of driving us to this one goal.”

His teammates echoed that statement, saying the camaraderie of this year’s team has everyone excited to get back on the field.

“I’d say we all really use it as fuel. Getting back there is one common goal as a team,” senior Brandon Black said. “Having all that fun getting up there, we all want to relieve that, so we’ve all worked our butts off to get back there.”

The Pirates know they’ve got a target on their back after making it to the title game in 2021, but with graduating 15 seniors, Bay Port is focusing on controlling what they can, through practice and being great teammates and leaders.

“I think our strength is going to be leadership with these guys,” head coach Harvey Knutson said. “A few of them got a lot of experience last year and there’s a few that are so hungry and ready for their turn this year that I can say the biggest strength with our team this year is the leadership of our seniors.”