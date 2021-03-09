Bay Port begins preparing for first spring season, ever

Suamico, Wis (WFRV) – to say it’s been a while would be an understatement.

437 days to be exact. That’s how long it’s been since the Bay Port Pirates last took the field at Camp Randall Stadium in the 2019 Division One State Title Game.

“It’s like nothing we’ve ever experienced before. I mean, we didn’t get to play in the fall. That’s the longest I’ve ever been without playing football,” said senior safety Alex Sylvester.

“It’s been surreal, honestly. I think just trying to explain to anybody what we’ve been through is really difficult. A lot of us our built to coach, and these kids are excited to play. Just what we’ve done our whole lives,” said head coach Gary Westerman.

On Tuesday, the day they waited 15 months and 15 days to see finally arrived.

“It’s been long anticipated. Just really excited to get back out here. I just want to play withe everything I’ve got, and I think a lot of seniors will say the same thing. Being able to play and have fun, be able to compete to the best of our abilities,” said quarterback Eli Frank.

Like anything over this past year, there will be challenges. Whether that’s just working through the COVID-19 protocols, or with the FRCC and FVA combining to create a spring super-conference.

“It’s exciting. I mean we’ve always been waiting for those big games versus Kimberly, and now we’re going to get Fond du Lac in the regular season, and Neenah. That’s really exciting,” said Sylvester.

Spring football will undoubtedly be a little different, but there’s some things that don’t change based on the time of year. Especially when it comes to competition and the goal to win. That’s especially true for a program as decorated as Bay Port, who has won four straight FRCC championships.

“We’re wired and our kids are wired to compete for championships regardless. That’s not going to change. That’s what we do. That’s what these kids are wired to do, that’s the program expectation,” said Westerman.

Different season, but the same expectations.