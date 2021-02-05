Bay Port boys ready for state swim meet

HOWARD (WFRV) – In a year unlike any other, the Bay Port boys swim team didn’t know if their season would even start on time.

Three months and five consecutive meet victories later, the Pirates are on their way to state.

Bay Port, projected to finish third in last weekend’s sectional, erased a 27-point deficit to come out on top of the sectional field, edging Neenah by 4.5 points.

“I was watching the scoreboards the entire meet and it was just, wow,” junior Payton Schilz said.

“In the end, we’ve had some step-ups,” senior Victor Kostov said, “having to stay up in the rankings so we can really add up those points.”

Such a remarkable comeback didn’t seem possible in the, when the Pirates were uncertain about the start of their season after girls competition was cut around the state due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Even through the first several weeks of the season, adversity struck with virus issues, early losses and needing to compete without two of the team’s top swimmers.

“We were kind of walking on eggshells,” head coach Jim Schilz said. “We weren’t sure how far to “dive in” – no pun intended – into the season; we were just taking it one day at a time.

“It’s a blessing to everybody that we finally made it here.”

“We lost two of our top swimmers earlier in the year and some of the seniors we had kind of lost hope,” Payton Schilz said. “And you just gotta live with it because it’s 2020, you know? You just gotta live with it, but it felt great coming back from losing two players down and being seeded third in the entire meet.”

Overcoming those obstacles meant even more to Bay Port’s seniors, who have dealt with an unprecedented calendar year between everything from virtual schooling to canceled sports seasons.

Now, the 2021 class has a chance to finish their high school career on the mountaintop.

“It’s truly an honor since it’s my senior year and I really get to show myself out there,” Kostov said. “I’ve really had to show colleges what I’m capable of doing.”

“Just to wrap up their senior year, it feels good to them and to myself that we can finally come to a conclusion and have it be meaningful,” Jim Schilz said.

Bay Port and the rest of the Division 1 boys state swimming and diving qualifiers compete at Waukesha South High School on Saturday, February 6.