(WFRV) – Over the past two decades, nobody has been to the baseball state championship more than Bay Port High School and after making it to the Divison I State Title game last year, the Pirates are headed back to Fox Cities Stadium Tuesday morning.

It hasn’t been the easiest season for the Pirates, but in baseball – it’s all about getting hot at the right time and Bay Port has certainly done that.

“It took us a little bit of the season to go, but I think we are finally figuring it out. We are at a good place, winning nine of our last ten games when it mattered the most and I just think we are playing our best now,” said head coach Harvey Knutson.

After being defeated by De Pere twice in the regular season, the script changed in the playoffs this year. Bay Port got their revenge on the Redbirds in the sectional finals winning 11-2 to punch their ticket to State.

“So obviously last year we went and that last out was awesome but, this year it definitely felt a little better because I’m a senior and playing a little bit more. At first base, I took a little breath when we did it and then I sprinted to the dog pile and it was awesome,” said senior first baseman Brandon Black.

“It felt amazing. I was just waiting to throw my glove up and dog pile somebody. It was awesome,” said senior outfielder Ky Mueller.

After the win against De Pere, Knutson couldn’t help but get emotional when talking about the feeling of seeing his players celebrate after a season of being the underdog.

“Just seeing those kids celebrate, after an up-and-down season and what it meant to them, how hard they worked – It’s just a great feeling,” Knutson said in tears.

The job isn’t finished for the Pirates though. They’ll face Sun Prairie in the Division I state quarterfinals on Tuesday – it’s the team that eliminated them just a year ago.

“Whether people overlook us or not, people think we’re underdogs or not, it really doesn’t matter for us. We think we are good enough to compete with anybody and that’s about the only thing we’re talking about,” Knutson explained.

To be one of the teams holding up the gold ball at the end of the state tournament would mean everything for the players and of course the Bay Port baseball program.

“Words can’t even explain it. It would feel so good to hold that trophy up after watching that last year,” said senior Black.

“I mean we want to compete for it and I’m so proud of these guys, no matter what happens tomorrow. To bring that championship home, obviously, that’s what everybody’s after – that gold ball. We want it and we’re going for it,” said Knutson.