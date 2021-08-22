Bay Port football coach Gary Westerman recaps season-opening win

(WFRV) – The Bay Port Pirates opened the fall season with a come-from-behind victory over Middleton in the season opener, rallying to score 20 unanswered points in the fourth quarter of a 26-14 win.

Pirates head coach Gary Westerman joined Local 5’s Sports Xtra Sunday night to discuss the win, highlighting contributions from Tevyn Montgomery and Landon Gauthier, along with a solid first start for quarterback Cole Bensen.

The Pirates begin FRCC play with a crossover battle Friday, taking on Notre Dame at 7:00.

