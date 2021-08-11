Bay Port football looks to bounce back in fall

SUAMICO, Wis. (WFRV) – The Bay Port Pirates played in the last state championship game at Camp Randall. A lot has happened since 2019, though.

Including a spring season that saw the Pirates finish with a 2-5 record. Now the next group is focused on getting back to their winning ways.

“We all care so much about this program, the community, the people around us, people that keep this train going. We’re all super hungry, super eager. You can tell because we’re the first team in here, we’re the first team lifting. It’s made in the weight room, it starts in the weight room. We get out here, it’s like a different feel, for like the intensity, the urgency. Like, we feel like we got something taken from us, and we’re here to take it back this year,” said senior Nate Forystek.

Forystek, who committed to North Dakota State, is among the Pirates top talent returning this fall after finishing second in receiving with 152 yards and three scores in a shortened season.

Iowa committ Jayden Montgomery is also back this year to help anchor the Pirates’ defense.

