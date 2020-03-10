Defending champion Bay Port girls back in familiar territory

The Bay Port Pirates are heading back to state and ready to defend their title in familiar territory, the Resch Center.

“Coming into this week it’s crazy, it’s a lot of fun. I know me and our team, we’re excited to come back. We know what we have to do to come back, and we want to win. That’s something we want to do, so we’re just excited to even be here,” said senior guard McKenzie Johnson.

The Pirates not only have plenty of familiarity with the state’s biggest stage in girls basketball, they are also familiar with their opponent. Bay Port will face Divine Savior Holy Angels in the semifinals on Friday night. Earlier this year the Pirates knocked off DSHA at home back in December.

“Very comfortable, as I said last year, being able to practice in your own gym, being able to sleep in your own bed. Just the familiarity of the whole atmosphere. We don’t have to do a lot of scouting with DSHA, because we’ve already played them. So, I think that helps,” said head coach Kati Coleman.