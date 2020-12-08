Bay Port girls earn first win against FRCC rival Pulaski

(WFRV) – The last time the Bay Port girls won a basketball game it sent them to the state tournament. A lot has changed since with plenty of new faces on the floor and a new coach.

On Monday night Pulaski jumped out to an early 11-0 lead, but Bay Port was able to rally in the first half. By holding the Red Raiders to just four points in the remainder of the first half.

Emma Krueger got the Pirates offense going as Bay Port was able to take a five point lead into the locker rom at halftime.

From there they held off the Red Raiders to claim a 40-35 victory, the first of the season and first with new head coach Dennis Gladwell.