Bay Port lacrosse returns with win over Notre Dame

GREEN BAY (WFRV) – Playing their first game in 694 days, the Bay Port lacrosse team returned to the field Saturday, beginning the season against Notre Dame.

The Pirates cruised to their first win in nearly two calendar years, grabbing a 15-2 win over the home Tritons.

All club lacrosse teams took the 2020 season off due to the pandemic.

Newnan Gage led the way for the visitors with four goals as Bay Port jumped out to an 11-1 halftime lead. Sam Lyons added a first half goal and Jakob Breider found the net in the second half in a peppering from the Pirate offense.

Bay Port and Notre Dame will both continue their club season next week.