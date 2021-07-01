Bay Port plunders Eau Claire Memorial 8-1 on its way to Division I state baseball championship

APPLETON, Wis (WFRV) – With decided calmness, the Bay Port Pirates took care of business like they have all season. Theo Zeidler escaped a huge jam in the second. Runners on second and third. No outs. But with ice in his veins, he pitched his way out of it and kept the game scoreless.

His offense showed up later in the game, thanks to Carl Cano. He hits a 2-out, 2-run single to put his team up 2-0 and then his pitcher worked his magic again in the top of the 3rd, working around the bases loaded with no outs. And STILL no runs were scored.

The Pirates put 8 up on the board and advance to the Division I state baseball championship. First pitch is at 6:05 pm.

