Bay Port rolls past Ashwaubenon, Kimberly wins shootout against Neenah

The Bay Port Pirates remain perfect after cruising past Ashwaubenon in a battle of FRCC unbeatens. Meanwhile in the VFA, Kimberly knocked off Neenah in a shootout to stay a game in front of Kaukauna and Appleton North. Local 5 Sports Director Burke Griffin breaks down the highlights from another busy night under the lights in Northeast Wisconsin.

Hortonville 49 Oshkosh North 7

Manawa 7 Amherst 36

Appleton North 31 Appleton East 24

Kaukauna 31 Appleton West 21

Bay Port 55 Ashwaubenon 0

Valders 0 Chilton 49

Coleman 50 Crandon 0

Little Chute 0 Freedom 23

Notre Dame 14 Green Bay Preble 28

Menasha 48 Green Bay West 13

Plymouth 44 Kettle Moraine Lutheran 0

Roncalli 12 Kiel 54

Saint Mary’s Springs 31 Laconia 6

Denmark 42 Luxemburg-Casco 28

Wrightstown 58 Marinette 13

Neenah 31 Kimberly 45

Sheboygan Falls 38 New Holstein 18

Xavier 21 New London 37

Iola-Scandinavia 35 Oconto 0

North Fond du Lac 6 Omro 42

Green Bay Southwest 0 Pulaski 33

Oconto Falls 14 Shawano 21

Sheboygan North 13 Sheboygan South 7

Kewaunee 42 Southern Door 6

Brillion 27 Two Rivers 20

Green Bay East 6 Waupaca 55

Berlin 60 Waupun 0

Seymour 0 West De Pere 49

Ripon 14 Winneconne 13

Mishicot 6 Cedar Grove-Belgium 56

Reedsville 20 Howards Grove 22

Hilbert 62 Kohler/Sheb. Luth./Christian 28

Oostburg 47 Manitowoc Lutheran 20

Cambria-Friesland 14 Lourdes Academy 54