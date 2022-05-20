GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – After a tough loss last week against the De Pere Redbirds, the Bay Port Pirates put on an offensive entourage, besting Manitowoc Lincoln by a score of 18-0 on Friday.

Heading into the game, both Bay Port and Manitowoc Lincoln were sitting in the middle of the Fox River Classic Conference. Manitowoc Lincoln came off of a one-run loss to Green Bay Southwest on Thursday and in Bay Port’s most recent game, they took down Notre Dame 12-3 on Monday.

Sophomore Craig Kabat earned the start for Bay Port and put together a nice performance, holding Manitowoc Lincoln to only three hits over five innings while striking out three. Kabat was able to keep his control in check, walking only two batters and earning the win.

Junior Luke Eberhardt took the mound for the Ships but got off to a rocky start, giving up a leadoff walk and eventually giving up four runs in the first inning. Eberhardt couldn’t find the strike zone, allowing six walks over just two innings. The junior only gave up three hits, but let eight runs across the board, six of them earned.

Pitching woes continued for Manitowoc Lincoln as the Ships gave up eight runs in the fourth inning off the hands of junior Evan Diecher. Diecher also struggled to find the strike zone, allowing four walks. He gave up five hits over 1.1 innings and allowed ten runs, nine of them earned.

Bay Port’s Cal Casper was able to start things early in the first as he hit a grounder up the middle that scored John Nickel from second base. Senior Brandon Black was able to poke a flare into right field that scored two more in the first to bring the lead to 3-0. Plenty of smart baserunning helped the Pirates get out to an 8-0 lead after the second inning and there was no turning back.

Ky Mueller stung one into right-center for a standup two-RBI triple to get things going in the third inning for Bay Port.

Craig Kabat didn’t just have a great day on the bump, but he also was able to smack one into the left-field gap for a two-RBI single that gave the Pirates a 13-0 lead.

Jacob Martell found himself a hard hit ball into left field that went over the wall for a ground-rule double to extend the lead to 14.

After an RBI single to make it 15-0, Aidan Colombo sent one down the right-field line. Manitowoc Lincoln’s Walker Lindboom made a great diving effort but came up just short as the ball rolled all the way to the wall, making it a 3-RBI triple for Colombo in his only at-bat of the night, and capping off a mercy-rule victory for the Bay Port Pirates.

Manitowoc Lincoln falls to 13-7 overall with an 11-5 conference record and will finish out their season against the De Pere Redbirds on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Bay Port Pirates move to 12-8 with a 9-5 conference record. The Pirates still have four games to play this season with a doubleheader against the Fox River Classic Conference leader, Ashwaubenon on Monday.

For the entire box score from tonight’s matchup, click here.