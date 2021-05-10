Bay Port’s Baranczyk eyes strong finish to high school golf career

(WFRV) – Bay Port’s Jo Baranczyk already has a pair of individual state titles under her belt. As a senior she’s got her sights set on not only winning the first spring girls state title, but a team championship as well and in the spring.

“A little bit of me is wishing we did get to play in the fall, but overall our goal was to win state. That was our goal. If that’s in the fall or the spring either way. It doesn’t matter when,” said Jo Baranczyk.

Baranczyk won her first two state titles at University Ridge in Verona. This year she’ll have to travel south to Blackwolf Run in Kohler in order to claim what could be the only spring girls state championship.

“It’s definitely an honor to try and go for another one. Even though it might be a little bit different, I’m still going in with the same mindset,” said Baranczyk.

Perhaps Baranczyk’s best competition at state this year may be on her own team. Junior Avery Dudra challenged the two time state champ in Monday’s sectional finals with Baranczyk winning by just one shot.

That competition is a good thing though. As both Baranczyk and Dudra have pushed each other on the course.

“They compete with each other. They know at the end of the day we’re all Bay Port. We’re trying to accomplish something as a team that’s never been done. They both are pushing each other every day in practice, practice rounds, every meet that we go to. That trickles down to our three, four, five, even six golfers and our JV group notice how hard they work. That’s a credit to both Jo and Avery,” said Bay Port coach Jeff Johnsen.

Together Baranczyk and her teammates have a chance to add another accomplishment to what’s been an illustrious high school career for the North Dakota State recruit, a team championship.

“The difference in the team that I’ve experienced in my four years here, it’s just been so cool to be on it. Now that we really have a great shot at competing it makes everything better, and year I’m definitely watching out for Avery,” said Baranczyk.