Bay Port’s Baranczyk wins third state title, Pirates fall stroke short of team championship

(WFRV) – Bay Port’s Jo Baranczyk cemented her legacy as one of the best girls golfers in state history with her third straight WIAA individual championship.

The Pirates senior was dominant on the front nine. After posting four birdies Baranczyk took over the top spot on the leaderboard and never looked back. No other player broke par at Blackwolf Run on Tuesday as Baranczyk cruised to a ten shot victory.

“I wanted to attack the course early today. Last high school event, so I might as well play a little more aggressive. I think I accomplished that. Just wasn’t quite enough. I definitely met some goals and didn’t meet some, but overall I’m pretty happy with my career, yeah,” said Jo Baranczyk.

On the team side, Baranczyk and the Pirates rallied from 12 shots back to make things interesting on the 18th hole. A birdie by Avery Dudra helped keep the pressure on Middleton, and Baranczyk turned up the heat with a nice chip from the backside of the green as well.

“Credit to them to not let things get to them, to snowball and things to get worse. Just to keep playing golf. There’s going to be good holes out here and there’s going to be bad ones. Once I updated a few of them on where they were, you could see it in their eyes. They were like let’s go get it,” said Bay Port head coach Jeff Johnsen.

Glenna Sanderson drained her putt for a double bogey on 18, and that proved to be enough to seal the deal for the Cardinals. Bay Port fell to Middleton by just one shot.

“We fought this year and we had some really great events. I couldn’t be more proud of them. It was an awesome season. I couldn’t ask for a better team and coach. It was awesome,” said Baranczyk.

A couple of other top finishers from Northeast Wisconsin this spring included De Pere’s Jolie Guyette, who took finished tied for third at +11. As well as an 11th place finish by Oshkosh North’s Gracie Miller at +22.