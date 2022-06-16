GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – In one of the most unlikely and magical runs in recent memory, the Bay Port baseball team rallied from a 10-8 start to the season, a sectional No. 7 seed, and the lowest seed in the state tournament to get all the way to Championship Thursday.

In the end, though, the momentum ran out just short of a title for the second straight year.

The Pirates fell 11-1 to Milton Thursday in the WIAA Division 1 state baseball championship, capping their season at 21-10 and falling in the title game for the second straight year.

Bay Port used its top three pitchers to grind through the quarterfinals and semifinals Tuesday, using big performances from Cole Bensen, Craig Kabat and Ethan Plog to advance to the championship game.

On Thursday, however, Milton’s powerful hitting was just too much for the Pirates’ remaining hurlers, as the Red Hawks rode a six-run first inning to the run rule victory Thursday.

Last season, Bay Port lost to Sun Prairie in the Division 1 state final – but the Pirates avenged that this year, pulling off the biggest upset of the tournament with a win over the top-seeded Cardinals on Tuesday.

Later in the day, the Pirates edged out Menomonee Falls for a semifinal victory.

Bay Port graduates seven seniors that helped carry the team through an up-and-down season and an unforgettable run back to Fox Cities Stadium.