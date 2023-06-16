MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – After overcoming early season losses and punching a ticket to state as the seventh seed, the Bay Port girls soccer season came to an end in Milwaukee on Friday. The Pirates lost in the Division I WIAA State Semifinal game against Muskego 4-0.

The reigning champions from Muskego scored three goals in the first 20 minutes of the game, combined with 26 shots on goal. Bay Port goalkeeper Maggie Gannon kept fighting throughout the game and finished with ten saves.

Bay Port finished the season with a 13-7-3 lead after an unlikely run in the post-season. The Pirates finished fourth in conference play but went on to defeat three higher-seeded teams throughout the playoffs. Back-to-back wins by penalty kicks against top-seeded Kimberly and De Pere propelled the Pirates to state.

“I am so proud of them. I told them at the end, ‘You guys, it’s been a pleasure to be your coach.’ I’m excited to see where the team can go from here, given that we have so many underclassmen coming back and returning,” head coach Brooke Mraz said after the game. “They came out and fought their hardest. They defied the odds in a lot of ways.”