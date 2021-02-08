Bonduel boys pull even in CWC, Denmark stays in North Eastern race

(WFRV) - Wrestlers at the Seymour and Wausau East sectionals punched their tickets to state Saturday on the second-to-last weekend of the WIAA individual competition season.

Athletes from Wrightstown, Luxemburg-Casco, Two Rivers, Xavier, Brillion, Freedom and Winneconne stood out in a loaded field at the Division 2 Seymour sectional, with the top two in each weight class earning berths to next weekend's state tournament at Adams-Friendship.