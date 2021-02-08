Bonduel boys pull even in CWC, Denmark stays in North Eastern race

High School Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – The Bonduel Bears pulled into a tie atop the Central Wisconsin-East with a big home win over Shiocton on Monday night. Plus, Denmark kept their hopes of claiming a North Eastern Conference crown with a road victory at Fox Valley Lutheran.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Bonduel boys pull even in CWC, Denmark stays in North Eastern race

Digital Exclusive: WIAA Boys Basketball Regional Brackets

Wrestlers punch tickets to state at sectionals

Bay Port boys ready for state swim meet

UW-Oshkosh women, men drop openers to UW-Platteville

UW-Oshkosh men and women's basketball teams open season, finally