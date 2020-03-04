Boys basketball playoffs tip off with regional quarterfinals

The boys basketball playoffs got underway on Tuesday night with regional quarterfinal action. Green Bay Southwest and Pulaski from the FRCC are both moving on. Plus the Denmark Vikings punched their tickets to Friday’s regional semifinals, and a trio of games in the Northwoods highlight the first night of postseason hoops.
Get the scores from Tuesday night’s playoff acton below:
Wausau West 47 Appleton West 61
West Bend West 60 Green Bay Preble 75
Green Bay East 61 Hartford 62
Waupaca 66 Wausau East 75
Green Bay Southwest 85 Menasha 77
Marinette 51 Luxemburg-Casco 84
Green Bay West 42 Notre Dame 74
Pulaski 56 Fox Valley Lutheran 49
Little Chute 53 Wittenberg-Birnamwood 64
Brillion 57 Oconto Falls 68
Two Rivers 69 Denmark 82
North Fond du Lac 64 Kiel 88
New Holstein 61 Sturgeon Bay 69
Valders 85 Campbellsport 72
Omro 55 Mayville 63
Watertown Luther Prep 55 Ripon 62
Berlin 26 Kewaskum 41
Manawa 24 Oconto 72
Saint Mary Catholic 59 Coleman 65
Weyauwega-Fremont 60 Winnebago Lutheran 91
Saint Mary’s Springs 54 Crivitz 56
Reedsville 41 Random Lake 53
Mishicot 42 Ozaukee 82
Algoma 47 Cedar Grove-Belgium 86
Sevastopol 48 Howards Grove 55
Bowler 67 Gibraltar 97
University Lake/Trinity 14 Sheboygan Lutheran 122
Oakfield 41 Hilbert 66
Valley Christian 68 Stockbridge 81
Sheboygan Christian 69 Green Bay NEW Lutheran 58
Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah 24 Catholic Central 70