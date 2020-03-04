Boys basketball playoffs tip off with regional quarterfinals

High School Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The boys basketball playoffs got underway on Tuesday night with regional quarterfinal action. Green Bay Southwest and Pulaski from the FRCC are both moving on. Plus the Denmark Vikings punched their tickets to Friday’s regional semifinals, and a trio of games in the Northwoods highlight the first night of postseason hoops.

Get the scores from Tuesday night’s playoff acton below:

Wausau West 47 Appleton West 61 
West Bend West 60 Green Bay Preble 75 
Green Bay East 61 Hartford 62 
Waupaca 66 Wausau East 75 
Green Bay Southwest 85 Menasha 77 
Marinette 51 Luxemburg-Casco 84 
Green Bay West 42 Notre Dame 74 
Pulaski 56 Fox Valley Lutheran 49 
Little Chute 53 Wittenberg-Birnamwood 64 
Brillion 57 Oconto Falls 68 
Two Rivers 69 Denmark 82 
North Fond du Lac 64 Kiel 88 
New Holstein 61 Sturgeon Bay 69 
Valders 85 Campbellsport 72 
Omro 55 Mayville 63
Watertown Luther Prep 55 Ripon 62 
Berlin 26 Kewaskum 41 
Manawa 24 Oconto 72 
Saint Mary Catholic 59 Coleman 65 
Weyauwega-Fremont 60 Winnebago Lutheran 91 
Saint Mary’s Springs 54 Crivitz 56 
Reedsville 41 Random Lake 53 
Mishicot 42 Ozaukee 82 
Algoma 47 Cedar Grove-Belgium 86 
Sevastopol 48 Howards Grove 55 
Bowler 67 Gibraltar 97 
University Lake/Trinity 14 Sheboygan Lutheran 122 
Oakfield 41 Hilbert 66 
Valley Christian 68 Stockbridge 81 
Sheboygan Christian 69 Green Bay NEW Lutheran 58 
Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah 24 Catholic Central 70

