Boys basketball playoffs tip off with regional quarterfinals

The boys basketball playoffs got underway on Tuesday night with regional quarterfinal action. Green Bay Southwest and Pulaski from the FRCC are both moving on. Plus the Denmark Vikings punched their tickets to Friday’s regional semifinals, and a trio of games in the Northwoods highlight the first night of postseason hoops.

Get the scores from Tuesday night’s playoff acton below:

Wausau West 47 Appleton West 61

West Bend West 60 Green Bay Preble 75

Green Bay East 61 Hartford 62

Waupaca 66 Wausau East 75

Green Bay Southwest 85 Menasha 77

Marinette 51 Luxemburg-Casco 84

Green Bay West 42 Notre Dame 74

Pulaski 56 Fox Valley Lutheran 49

Little Chute 53 Wittenberg-Birnamwood 64

Brillion 57 Oconto Falls 68

Two Rivers 69 Denmark 82

North Fond du Lac 64 Kiel 88

New Holstein 61 Sturgeon Bay 69

Valders 85 Campbellsport 72

Omro 55 Mayville 63

Watertown Luther Prep 55 Ripon 62

Berlin 26 Kewaskum 41

Manawa 24 Oconto 72

Saint Mary Catholic 59 Coleman 65

Weyauwega-Fremont 60 Winnebago Lutheran 91

Saint Mary’s Springs 54 Crivitz 56

Reedsville 41 Random Lake 53

Mishicot 42 Ozaukee 82

Algoma 47 Cedar Grove-Belgium 86

Sevastopol 48 Howards Grove 55

Bowler 67 Gibraltar 97

University Lake/Trinity 14 Sheboygan Lutheran 122

Oakfield 41 Hilbert 66

Valley Christian 68 Stockbridge 81

Sheboygan Christian 69 Green Bay NEW Lutheran 58

Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah 24 Catholic Central 70