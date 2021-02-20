Boys Regional Finals: Kimberly ousts Neenah, Ashwaubenon stays alive

(WFRV) – The WIAA boys basketball tournament reached the thrilling conclusion of its first stage with regional finals Saturday night in Northeast Wisconsin.
Scores:
Kimberly 73, Neenah 65
Appleton North 56, Hortonville 28
De Pere 84, Bay Port 70
Oshkosh North 87, Fond du Lac 69
Ashwaubenon 70, Notre Dame 61
Luxemburg-Casco 87, Denmark 69
Seymour 62, Clintonville 48
Xavier 60, Little Chute 38
Wrightstown 69, Bonduel 54
Brillion 52, Southern Door 41
St. Mary Catholic 57, Westfield 33
St. Mary’s Springs 72, Campbellsport 54
Kiel 75, Oostburg 68
Coleman 62, Crivitz 49
Lourdes Academy 85, Shiocton 56
Manitowoc Lutheran 56, Roncalli 54
Sheboygan Lutheran 65, Kohler 53
Iola-Scandinavia 67, Auburndale 55
Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 59, Oneida Nation 51
Stockbridge 50, Elkhart Lake-Glebeulah 48