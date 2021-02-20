Boys Regional Finals: Kimberly ousts Neenah, Ashwaubenon stays alive

(WFRV) – The WIAA boys basketball tournament reached the thrilling conclusion of its first stage with regional finals Saturday night in Northeast Wisconsin.

Kimberly 73, Neenah 65

Appleton North 56, Hortonville 28

De Pere 84, Bay Port 70

Oshkosh North 87, Fond du Lac 69

Ashwaubenon 70, Notre Dame 61

Luxemburg-Casco 87, Denmark 69

Seymour 62, Clintonville 48

Xavier 60, Little Chute 38

Wrightstown 69, Bonduel 54

Brillion 52, Southern Door 41

St. Mary Catholic 57, Westfield 33

St. Mary’s Springs 72, Campbellsport 54

Kiel 75, Oostburg 68

Coleman 62, Crivitz 49

Lourdes Academy 85, Shiocton 56

Manitowoc Lutheran 56, Roncalli 54

Sheboygan Lutheran 65, Kohler 53

Iola-Scandinavia 67, Auburndale 55

Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 59, Oneida Nation 51

Stockbridge 50, Elkhart Lake-Glebeulah 48

