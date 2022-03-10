(WFRV) – In the third wild installment of the Neenah-Kimberly rivalry this season, the Rockets came out on top again – and this time, it took the heroics of Chevalier Emery Jr. to pull out the Neenah win.

Emery hit a fade away corner three pointer as time expired to give Neenah a 66-64 win over the Papermakers, the third game between the rivals this season decided by one possession.

The Rockets trailed 64-63 after two Jackson Paveletzke free throws gave Kimberly the lead with 13 seconds left. The Makers had three fouls to give before the bonus, so they tagged Emery on the way to the basket with three seconds remaining.

Neenah coach Lee Rabas called a timeout, drew up the inbounds play from the sideline and set up Emery for the shot of a lifetime.

The Rockets will face Eau Claire Memorial in Saturday’s sectional final.

Here’s a look at the rest of Thursday’s results:

Division 1:

Eau Claire Memorial 69, Appleton East 64

De Pere 87, Homestead 77 – The Redbirds will face Menomonee Falls in Saturday’s sectional final

Menomonee Falls 99, Green Bay East 68

Division 2:

Ashwaubenon 68, Oshkosh North 58 – The Jaguars will face Nicolet in Saturday’s sectional final

Division 3:

Brillion 75, Kewaunee 50 – The Lions will face Freedom in Saturday’s sectional final

Division 4:

Iola-Scandinavia 54, Stratford 37 – The Thunderbirds will face Roncalli in Saturday’s sectional final

Roncalli 85, St. Mary Catholic 61 – Luke Pautz scored a school record 56 points, including 44 in the second half, for the Jets

Howards Grove 71, Sheboygan Lutheran 68, OT – The Tigers will face the Milwaukee Academy of Science in Saturday’s sectional final

Division 5:

Gibraltar 58, Three Lakes 40 – The Vikings will face Columbus Catholic in Saturday’s sectional final

Randolph 74, Reedsville 63