(WFRV) – In a #1 seed versus #2 seed clash, De Pere took down Green Bay Preble, 3-1, to advance to the WIAA Division 1 Sectional Final.

The Red Birds will face another top seed in division one, Hudson, on Saturday with a trip to the WIAA State Tournament on the line.

To watch highlights from Thursday’s sectional semi-final between De Pere and Green Bay Preble, click the video above.