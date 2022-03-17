MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Brillion Lions tried to rise to the occasion as the underdogs in the WIAA D3 State Boys Basketball Tournament, but top-seeded West Salem became too much to handle down the stretch as the Lions season came to an end.

Even though Brillion was given the fourth seed in the Division 3 State Tournament bracket, the Lions headed into the tourney with a 26-2 record and looked to pull off an upset against top-seeded West Salem. From start to finish, Brillion never led in the contest and the Panthers biggest lead was 17 points with seven minutes remaining in the 2nd half.

The difference in this game came down to offensive rebounds. Brillion’s defense let West Salem grab 24 offensive rebounds that resulted into 20 second chance points.

Brillion junior Jeremy Lorenz finished the game a block shy of a triple-double in the 71-61 loss to West Salem. Lorenz scored 22 points, grabbed 14 rebounds, and had 9 blocks. His 9 blocks set a record for most blocked shots in a WIAA D3 State Game. The only other division with a higher record in D4 that was set by Diamond Stone in 2012.

The Lions finished the 2021-22 season with a 26-3 overall record and just shy of the D3 State Championship game.