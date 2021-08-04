Building off undefeated season: De Pere football looks to carry momentum into 2021 fall season

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – In a year with so many unknowns, the De Pere Redbirds answered in a big way on the football field.

The 2020 football season for De Pere was played in the spring of 2021 due to the pandemic. That didn’t stop the Redbirds in any way as they ended the spring alternate season undefeated going 7-0.

The key for the Redbirds now is carrying that success that they had last season into this one.

“Half of the team’s gone. We just got off the field but half of this team is brand new. We got to come together to figure out how we gel and form those relationships. Not everybody on the team is going to be friends but we are trying to build that mutual respect throughout the locker room where everyone feels valued and then you can build the football fundamentals”, says De Pere Head Coach Chad Michalkiewicz.

Michalkiewicz tells Local 5 that building the culture in the locker room starts with togetherness and belief, like they had a season ago.

For the players, it’s all about leaving it all out on the field and picking things up where they left off.

“It really seems like we didn’t have that much time in between the season. So, we kind have been in football mode the whole time. Usually we have our winter sports, spring sports but now we’ve just been in football mode the last couple months” says De Pere’s Jack Jorgenson.

As the Redbirds prepare for another season of winning football, the transition has been seamless considering they just played a few months ago.

“I think we look pretty good. There’s obviously some stuff you have to work on first but we’re picking up right where we were, I think. So, we look pretty good”, says De Pere’s Caleb Rinard.

De Pere’s first game is August 20th versus Wausau West on the road.

