(WFRV) – In Hortonville’s first trip to the WIAA state baseball tournament in 25 years, starting pitcher Thomas Burns pitched an instant classic as the Polar Bears advance to the division one semifinals.

Burns set the tone early on the mound in the division one state quarterfinals against Middleton. The Arizona State commit struck out six batters by the fourth inning. The game was scoreless until the fifth inning when Hortonville’s offense strung together timely base hits to take the lead.

Senior Brett Sommer hit a towering drive that hit off the left field wall for an RBI triple to break the scoreless affair. Camden Kuhnke and Nate Vela also batted in runs.

In the bottom of the seventh, Burns trotted out to the mound in hopes to finish the game and he did just that. The Polar Bears took the 3-0 win over Middleton as Burns threw a complete game shutout. He only allowed three hits and struck out eight batters.

Hortonville is just one win away from advancing to the division one state championship game. The Polar Bears will face off against Franklin in the state semifinals. First pitch is scheduled around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 14.

To watch highlights and postgame reaction from Burns and Hortonville head coach Greg Yeager, click the video above.