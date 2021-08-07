Change in culture: New faces leading Green Bay Southwest football program

(WFRV) – The Green Bay Southwest football program is changing faces heading into the fall 2021 season after a disappointing spring alternate season posting a 1-6 record.

Chad Thiry and Aaron Van Eperen will lead the Trojans as co-head coaches. Both have been apart of the program for several years.

“Aaron came from very disciplined system. The system before, I was used to was very disciplined. Basically it’s just cleaning up things. More accountability things to get kids right on track and make them not only good football players but good people in the community”, says Thiry.

The players tell Local 5 they can see a change in culture already and are excited for what’s to come.

“I see a major change like culture wise. Just attention to detail, first of all, comes to mind. Then intensity and focus. So I just want to be able to coach up these younger guys and be able to look back and see like ‘yeah I did that’, you know. We created that winning program along with the new coaching staff”, says senior Croix Zachrias.

Van Eperen and Thiry will look to get the Trojans back to their winning ways to build off making their streak of making the playoffs five times in the last eight seasons.