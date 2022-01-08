Cheesehead Invitational: Clark wins gold, Kaukauna takes 6th

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – One of the top wrestling tournaments in the entire country had to take the year off in 2021 due to scheduling restrictions from the pandemic, but this weekend, the Cheesehead Invitational returned loud and proud to Kaukauna High School.

Twenty-eight teams from seven different states converged on Northeast Wisconsin for a battle on the mat, featuring nationally ranked wrestlers from 106 pounds to the heavyweight divisions.

Kaukauna’s Greyson Clark was the lone gold winner for the Ghosts, claiming the title at 138 pounds with a 1-0 decision. Clark scored a third period escape and rode out the defensive battle for the victory.

Lucas Peters and Bryan Winans each took third place for Kaukauna, which finished in sixth place overall.

Freedom took 23rd in the tournament and Wrightstown finished in 26th.

Click the video for highlights.