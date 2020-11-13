Chilton Co-Op’s Gracie Streblow ends high school career with fourth trip to state

(WFRV) – Gracie Streblow is no stranger to the state meet, after making trips to Madison in her first three years of high school. Senior year has been a little different, but the goals are still the same as she heads to Waukesha for her final state meet.

On paper Chilton Co-Op jumps off the page in division one, because of the size of the other schools. Especially when it comes to competing against much larger schools the combination of Chilton, Brillion, Valders, and Kaukauna.

For Streblow, a senior at Valders, that competition helped push her to new heights in high school.

They pool treats everyone the same. You know, it’s just who can get their hand on the wall first I think being in D1 actually pushes me more. .Like having that competition is really big for me .Being such a small school and saying ‘oh yeah, we’re in division one. ‘ people never Really expect it. So, there’s kind of that expectation that gets set there and we just try to meet that,” said Streblow.

This weekend will mark Streblow’s final high school meet, but it’s far from her final time competing in the pool. This week Streblow signed to swim in college at the University of Nebraska Omaha.