Chilton remains perfect against Two Rivers, Appleton North outlasts Neenah

The Chilton Tigers cruised past Two Rivers to stay perfect on the season. Meanwhile in the VFA, Appleton North bested Neenah in a slug-fest.
Get scores from Friday night’s games right here:
- Oshkosh North 7 Appleton East 48
- Neenah 24 Appleton North 28
- Green Bay Southwest 0 Bay Port 42
- Two Rivers 0 Chilton 35
- Southern Door 0 Coleman 44
- Kewaunee 48 Crivitz 12
- Notre Dame 7 De Pere 10
- Green Bay West 0 Denmark 41
- D.C. Everest 7 Fond du Lac 55
- Luxemburg-Casco 21 Freedom 24
- Pulaski 31 Green Bay Preble 0
- Cedar Grove-Belgium 0 Hilbert 19
- Random Lake 21 Howards Grove 6
- Fox Valley Lutheran 28 Little Chute 7
- Oconto 6 Manawa 46
- Sheboygan North 7 Manitowoc Lincoln 28
- Clintonville 0 Marinette 24
- Kaukauna 35 Marshfield 7
- Kohler/Sheboygan Lutheran/Christian 26 Mishicot 22
- Roncalli 6 New Holstein 35
- Shawano 13 New London 21
- Mayville 31 North Fond du Lac 7
- Winnebago Lutheran 26 Omro 18
- Wausau West 7 Oshkosh West 17
- Berlin 7 Plymouth 35
- Laconia 43 Poynette 14
- Manitowoc Lutheran 0 Reedsville 34
- Campbellsport 20 Ripon 19
- Menasha 22 Seymour 12
- Brillion 19 Sheboygan Falls 34
- Ashwaubenon 17 Sheboygan South 14
- Kimberly 41 Stevens Point 7
- Kiel 48 Valders 0
- Xavier 42 Waupaca 9
- Kewaskum 22 Winneconne 24
- Appleton West 12 Wisconsin Rapids 28
- Oconto Falls 13 Wrightstown 46
- Lourdes Academy 39 Rosholt 7
- Kingsford (MI) 13 Hortonville 57