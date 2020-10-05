Clintonville to ‘put a hold on regular season’ for fall high school sports

CLINTONVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – Clintonville High School has put all fall sports still in action on hold while the school district remains in virtual learning.

On Oct. 2, the district sent a letter to families saying all schools would transition to virtual learning beginning on Tuesday, Oct. 6.

The letter states the Clintonville Public School District “is experiencing a shortage of certified instructional staff and substitute teaching staff to provide in person instruction.” At the time, the district was reporting more than five positive cases of COVID-19 while the county had exceeded 225 positive cases, moving the district into the “Severe Risk” category of its Return to School plan.

In a Monday letter to high school families, the district says “Clintonville High School athletics will put a hold on regular season competitions at this time.”

The decisions are based on many factors, according to the letter, including student health and safety.

Tennis, which finished its season on Monday, and vollyeball and boys soccer, which opted to play in spring, are unaffected by the change.

Cross country will have no more regular season competitions while football will see its games canceled/postponed for the next two weeks. Swimming will have no competitions for the next two weeks and the remainder of the regular season will be continually assessed.

“While this news is unfortunate for our students, this is the best way we can manage to salvage our current fall seasons,” the letter says. “We will continue to monitor the conditions for competitions, and continue to take our precautions while following the current health and safety guidelines and recommendations.”

The Menasha Joint School District also announced Monday that it is ‘discontinuing’ all middle and high school fall sports.

The Manitowoc Public School District announced its transition to virtual learning on Friday.

The Neenah Joint School District will transition to virtual learning until at least mid-October as the Fox Valley area continues to see a large community spread of coronavirus.

On Thursday, Green Bay Area Catholic Education announced its schools will transition to virtual learning on Tuesday, Oct. 6.

The Oconto Unified School District and the Pulaski Community School District recently announced their transition to virtual learning.

Notre Dame Academy shared a letter with families last week, saying the move is in response to “health and safety circumstances surrounding COVID-19 in the Green Bay area.” Virtual learning began on Wednesday, Sept. 30.

The Denmark School District announced its transition to virtual learning in response to new and increasing cases of COVID-19 Monday afternoon. According to a letter shared with families, there are 20 staff members out due to close contact quarantines or positive cases. Student absences have risen above 200.

The Gillett School District has also announced it will transition to virtual learning, as will the School District of West De Pere.

On Friday, the Ashwaubenon School District announced it began remote learning on Thursday, Oct. 1, in response to COVID-19.

According to a letter shared with families, the decision was based on many factors, “including the significant community spread of COVID-19, local hospitals being burdened by critical numbers of hospitalizations, and the overall safety of our students, staff and community members.”

Across Northeast Wisconsin, Crivitz School District has also announced a transition to virtual learning due to staffing shortages created by mandatory quarantining for staff.

The Howard-Suamico School District began online learning on Wednesday, Sept. 30. Virtual learning will remain in place “until community health conditions improve.”

The Unified School District of De Pere also announced the transition “due to new cases of COVID-19” and “the resulting need to quarantine a large number of students and staff.” The decision was also based on local hospitals reporting that they have reached a critical stage with the number of hospitalizations they are experiencing.

Latest Stories