Coleman falls to Kenosha St. Joseph in Division 3 baseball championship game

Grand Chute, Wis. (WFRV) – Kenosha St. Joseph scored early and often as they knocked off top seeded Coleman in the Division Three state championship game.

Not even a weather delay of more than an hour could slow down the Lancers at the beginning of the game. An RBI single by Jacob Ashmus put St. Joe’s in front by two, and a base hit back up the middle by Luke Schuler stretched the lead to 4-0 after the top of the first.

The bats came to life for Coleman in the third inning. Zach Zablocki got the Cougars on the board with an RBI base knock. A little later Tyler Blanchard grounded into a fielders choice, but it was good enough to bring home Coleman’s third run of the frame to make it a two run game.

Kenosha St. Joseph responded in the top of the fourth. Brady Davidson drove in Jack Davidson with a hit to left field to stretch the Lancers lead back to four. From there they held on for a 7-4 win to claim the state championship.

