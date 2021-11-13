Coleman pulls massive upset to set up state final vs. Reedsville

(WFRV) – With an undefeated record and on the verge of school history, the Coleman Cougars had one major roadblock in their way – the top-ranked team in the state.

In the end, No. 1 Regis became just another victim in Coleman’s march through the 2021 season, with the Cougars securing their first-ever state final berth and a trip to Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.

The Ramblers took a 14-0 lead in the first half, but Coleman answered to tie the game at 14 heading into the break.

In the key sequence of the third quarter, the Cougars thwarted a long fourth down attempt by Regis and took their first lead of the game on a 17-yard touchdown run by Peter Kuchta.

Regis had an answer in the form of a 99-yard touchdown drive, getting the score and a two-point conversion to tie the game at 22 with just 3:46 remaining.

But on the drive of the season, Coleman marched the length of the field in less than three minutes to take a 28-22 lead with 59 seconds remaining. The Cougars then picked off a Hail Mary in the final seconds to secure the win.

Waiting for the Cougars in Madison, however, is perhaps the other top team in Division 7 – Reedsville.

The Panthers blitzed Cashton 48-7 in Ripon Friday night, leaving no doubt in securing their first trip to the state finals.

Star quarterback Brennen Dvorachek scored three touchdowns in the first half to lead the way for Reedsville, who has won every game by at least three scores this postseason.

In Division 6, St. Mary’s Springs rallied from a 24-0 deficit to pull off a 35-24 win over Darlington.

The Ledgers have won three consecutive state titles and will now meet Colby in the state final next Thursday.