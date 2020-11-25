Conference contenders dominate in girls basketball openers

(WFRV) – The girls basketball season is underway. Conference contenders Kimberly, Freedom, and Wrightstown cruised to dominant victories in their openers on Tuesday night.
In other action Neenah picked up a big FVA home win over Fond du Lac to open the 2020-21 campaign.
