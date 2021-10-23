D1-3 High School Football Playoff Highlights: Neenah upsets, Luxemburg-Casco finishes a thriller

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The first night of high school football playoffs is in the books. Thrillers, domination, and upsets were all mixed in division one-three games.
- D.C. Everest vs. Kimberly: The Papermakers hosted D.C. Everest. Colin Obermann started the scoring with a touchdown on the right edge. A little bit later, Sean Burant picked up the loose ball from D.C. Everest and scored. Kimberly rolled in their playoff opener shutting out D.C. Everest 40-0. The Papermakers will play Chippewa Falls Friday, October 29.
- Hudson vs. Appleton North: The Lightning were looking for a win on their home turf. Cal Martine got the party going scoring early. The defense was the story of the game for Appleton North as they shut out Hudson 28-0. The Lightning will play Neenah Friday, October 29.
- Neenah vs. Wausau West: 7th ranked Neenah went on the road to play 2nd ranked Wausau West looking to pull off an upset. The Rockets took a 19-0 lead into halftime and then things started to get dicey. The Warriors responded with a Jack Berens QB sneak to make it 19-7 game. Thanks to a big kick return from the Neenah’s special teams, they were able to pull away with the upset and win 26-7. The Rockets will play Appleton North Friday, October 29.
- Oshkosh West vs. Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln: Oshkosh West was on the road looking to pull off an upset like Neenah but, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln was too much for them as they get shut out 35-0.
- Manitowoc Lincoln vs Bay Port: Bay Port hosted Manitowoc Lincoln in a battle of FRCC foes. Pirates’ QB Cole Benson hit Sam Berry in stride for a 73 yard touchdown to get the scoring started, 7-0. From there, Bay Port’s offense just kept rolling as they won 56-14. Bay Port will play Marquette University on Friday, October 29.
- Beaver Dam vs. De Pere: Number one seed De Pere played host to Beaver Dam. The Golden Beavers were looking for some offense in the third quarter but Caleb Rinard gets an interception for the Red Birds to add to De Pere’s momentum in this game. Gabe Herman, who’s been stellar all of his high school career, ran in a touchdown himself to extend De Pere’s lead to 30-0. The Red Birds come out strong in their first playoff game winning 36-0. De Pere will play Hartford Friday, October 29.
- Kaukauna vs. Hartford: Kaukauna was on the road to play a tough Hartford team and lost in a tight one 14-13.
- Ashwaubenon vs. Luxemburg-Casco: The Jaguars looked to upset the Spartans on the road. This game became a thriller late. Luxemburg-Casco headed into half time with the 20-14 lead and they added onto it in the third quarter, credit to a Owen Deprez touchdown pass to Ryan Routhieaux to go up 27-14. Ashwaubenon was not going down without a fight. Boone Kirst lofted a touchdown pass in stride to Rhett Jonas to inch back in the game, 27-21. The Jaguar’s defense looked strong to give the offense another chance when Andrew Pludeman barreled into the end zone for another score. Suddenly, Ashwaubenon took the lead 28-27. Back went the Spartans’ offense, Logan Doell made a spectacular touchdown catch to give Luxemburg-Casco the lead once again, 32-28. With just minutes remaining in the 4th quarter, Ashwaubenon faced fourth down and long but Max Ronsman broke up the pass for Luxemburg-Casco to give the offense the ball back. From there, LC would score another touchdown and they would pull away with the 40-34 victory. Top seed Luxemburg-Casco will play Waupaca on Friday, October 29.
- Notre Dame vs. Fox Valley Lutheran: Notre Dame’s offense was too much Fox Valley Lutheran as they won 39-14. Notre Dame will face Menasha on Friday, October 29.
- Shawno vs. Menasha: Menasha’s AJ Korth and Devontre Smith both had touchdowns in their 41-26 victory over Shawno. Menasha will face Notre Dame on Friday, October 29.