D1-3 High School Football Playoff Highlights: Neenah upsets, Luxemburg-Casco finishes a thriller

NEW LONDON, Wis. (WFRV)-Cherry Starr was in Northeast Wisconsin checking in on an organization that has meant so much to her and her husband Bart Starr over the years.

That organization is Rawhide Youth Services. It provides emotional, behavioral, and mental support for at-risk and troubled youth and has eight locations throughout Wisconsin. The Starr's co-founded the organization and have been a part of it since 1965.