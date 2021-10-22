D4-7 High School Football Highlights: Four NEC teams advance

(WFRV) – The North Eastern Conference represented itself as one of the most stacked leagues in Wisconsin this year, and the first round of the WIAA football playoffs reinforced that.

Here’s a look at Friday’s results from Division 4:

#2 Freedom 42, #7 Winneconne 14: Jamison Rudie took to the air in picking apart the Wolves defense, passing for three third quarter touchdowns in an Irish rout. Freedom advances to face Little Chute in Level 2.

#6 Little Chute 27, #3 Oconto Falls 6: The Mustangs flexed the prowess of the North Eastern Conference with a road win at 8-1 Oconto Falls. Joshua Verhagen scored a first half touchdown and Tanner Effa added a sack to a dominant performance by Little Chute’s defense. The Mustangs advance to face Freedom in Level 2.

#2 Denmark 18, #7 Two Rivers 6: Lucas Miller connected with Hayden Konkol for the opening score and Elijah Schefchik made it a two-score lead in the first half for Denmark, who never looked back in a big defensive performance against Two Rivers. The Vikings advance to face Kohler/Sheboygan Lutheran/Christian in Level 2.

#3 Kohler/Sheboygan Lutheran/Christian 59, #6 Sheboygan Falls 0: KLC advances to face Denmark in Level 2.

#4 Wrightstown 40, #5 Racine St. Catherine’s 20: Wrightstown advances to face Catholic Memorial in Level 2.

#4 Berlin 33, #5 Xavier 13: Berlin advances to face Wisconsin Dells in Level 2.

Friday’s results in Division 5:

#4 Kewaunee 39, #5 Southern Door 0: Kewaunee advances to face Amherst in Level 2.

#3 Brillion 33, #6 Chilton 0: Brillion advances to face Wittenberg-Birnamwood in Level 2.

Friday’s results in Division 6:

#3 St. Mary’s Springs 38, #6 Ozaukee 0: Springs advances to face Cedar Grove-Belgium in Level 2.

Friday’s results in Division 7:

#1 Hilbert 41, #8 Cambria-Friesland 6: Hilbert advances to face Black Hawk/Warren in Level 2.

#2 Reedsville 55, #7 Johnson Creek 13: Reedsville advances to face Catholic Central in Level 2.

#2 Coleman 44, #7 New Lisbon 6: Coleman advances to face Pacelli in Level 2.

