(WFRV) – Not only did the De Pere boys basketball team win the D1 State Title for the first time in 89 years, they did it in record fashion.

The Red Birds are the first boys team in Wisconsin history to post a perfect 30-0 record on the season. Head Coach Brian Winchester and seniors Ethan Ramos, Hogan Demovsky, and John Kinziger stopped by ‘Sports Xtra’ to reflect on De Pere’s incredible championship run.

