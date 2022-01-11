De Pere boys basketball stays undefeated, Notre Dame girls keep rolling

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Fans packed the gyms for some big FRCC matchups on the boys and girls side of the basketball between De Pere and Notre Dame Academy Tuesday evening.

The De Pere boys basketball team traveled to Notre Dame to face the Tritons. De Pere headed into the game still undefeated with a 10-0 overall record.

It was a back and forth matchup throughout the game. The Tritons never went away and had every answer they needed. Chris Mitchell hit a jump shot with 12 minutes remaining to put Notre Dame up by three points.

De Pere, undefeated for every good reason, hit big shots when they needed to. John Kinziger nailed the go-ahead 3-point basket to put the Red Birds up on top with 9 minutes remaining. They would try and pull away, but the Tritons wouldn’t let them. Emmett Lawton cashed in the 3-point shot off the inbound to knot it up 49 with just a couple minutes to play.

As the second winded down, De Pere had possession of the ball in a tied game and looked to take the last shot. John Kinziger was fouled in the lane with three second remaining and went to the line. He nailed both free throws to take the 53 to 51 lead.

Notre Dame Academy had one last try to tie or win it. They inbounded with three seconds on the clock and got the look they wanted, but it couldn’t fall.

De Pere continues to impress this season and stays hot with their undefeated, 11-0 record, and inched out the 53-51 nail biter on the road versus the Tritons.

To the girls side of the basketball, De Pere hosted Notre Dame Academy. The Triton ladies won big, 53-40, over the Red Birds on the road.