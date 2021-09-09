De Pere football cleans up on the field and in the stands

De Pere, Wis. (WFRV) – The De Pere Redbirds picked up their second win of the season both on the field and in the stands last Friday night.

Following their win over Green Bay Southwest some of the Redbirds players noticed glow sticks left in the stands. Instead of leaving it to be picked up by someone else, De Pere swooped into action.

“Pumped after a big win and looked in our student section and saw it was a mess in the bleachers. We were like, ‘guys we’ve got to do something about this.’ About five of us went up, started picking up, the rest of the guys saw it. It was awesome to see them come together,” said senior Tanner Newton.

Head coach Chad Michaelwicz noticed his players picking up the stands and snapped a photo. Eventually posting it on Twitter in a tweet that now has nearly 900 likes, and not just from the state of Wisconsin. Athletic directors, coaches, and even some national media took notice of De Pere’s good deed.

One of the proudest moments of my coaching career. Nobody asked or told our guys to go up in the bleachers and clean up our side of the stadium after the game. They left it better than they found it. Servant leadership……Every.Detail.Matters. pic.twitter.com/nGVOkRK5Z0 — Coach Michalkiewicz (@RedbirdFootball) September 4, 2021

“It’s not just about winning a big game, making a big play, it’s those those grind it out details. Something like that, that you would never see, that’s uncommon behaviors and that makes them winners,” said Michaelwicz.

For the De Pere players it’s an example of the leadership skills they’ve developed playing for the Redbirds.

“We can do whatever we want on the field, but things off the field is really what shapes our culture. That’s something he really preaches, you know, servant leadership. I think we were really proud,” Anders Davidson.

“It means a lot to us. Coach really talks a lot about leadership all the time. For us to put that into action, like not during the game, and show our true leadership. It was awesome.”