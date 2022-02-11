DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – In a rematch of a rivalry barn-burner last month, De Pere grabbed revenge against Ashwaubenon in front of a packed house.

In a sold out gym with standing room only, the Redbirds grabbed a lead in the first half and never looked back in an 81-67 win.

John Kinzinger led the way for De Pere, and big contributions from Jack Jorgensen and Will Hornseth helped the Redbirds keep the game at arm’s length for most of the second half.

Click the video for full highlights and reaction from the Redbirds.