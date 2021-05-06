De Pere Girls Cross Country making history

(DE PERE, Wis.) – The De Pere Girls Cross Country team has punched their ticket to state the last four out of five seasons.

The commitment shown from the students is what’s really turned the program around.

“To come in as freshman, we knew we had something special. Coming in, the grades before us were all good so to come in and do this for three straight years is pretty cool and we hope it’s something that will carry onto the future, even as our seniors graduate next year”, says senior Kylie Trousil.

It’s the bond the ladies share off the course that holds this group together so well.

“Among all of our kids, we have kids that are fully committed to each other. They’ve been like that for the last couple of years and it keeps getting stronger with every race when we have greater opportunities”, Head Coach Chris Hendricks.

The seniors know how important finishing strong can add to their legacy as Redbirds.

“A small group of us have been training since October and November when our season was initially cancelled. Ever since then, we’ve just been itching to get back into the season and now getting to run and not only that but to be at state is such an awesome feeling”, senior Karley Baumgart explains.

As De Pere goes to state for third straight season in 2021, the coaches know exactly what’s at stake.

“We have a chance to do something pretty special in terms of something that’s maybe never been done in De Pere Girls Cross Country history so yeah, we have a good opportunity coming up”, says Hendricks.

De Pere will compete on Saturday, May 8 for the state title in Janesville.