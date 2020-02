APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) —It’s been quite the road for the Neenah, Hortonville, and Menasha co-op hockey team in the past year. Not only did the Rockets make it to the boys state championship game in Madison for the first time in program history in March of 2019, the team found a new home at the Community First Champion Center this season.

“This is a big step up from our last digs at Tri-County. We love that place and it has a lot of character, but this year we came over to the Champion Center and it’s been awesome,” said Rockets head coach Jeff Lindemann. “Great new locker room, great facility with two sheets of ice. Sometimes the sun is out when you’re practicing and it comes through the windows, so it’s beautiful here.”